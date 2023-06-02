People concerned at prices in Mardan markets despite relief from govt

MARDAN: People have expressed concern over the artificial inflation and price hike in the district.Talking to The News, one Farooq Khan said that the government had decreased the prices of petroleum products; however, the local transporters and rickshaw drivers were receiving the same old fares from the masses. He argued that the federal government had decreased the rate of petroleum products to provide relief to the masses, but there is no check on the district level regarding prices. Farooq added that there was an army of ADCs, ACs, AACs and other officials in the district administration but they were confined to their offices only. He argued that the masses never saw the deputy commissioner in the field.

Mohammad Saeed Khan, a local resident, said that the prices of flour have decreased but the nanbais have increased the prices of roti and also decreased the weight of bread. He added that milk is being sold on different prices throughout the district.

He said that milk sellers were selling the commodity at Rs160 per kilogram to Rs200. He said that there was no check and balance on the prices of vegetables and fruit as well. He said that due to the negligence of the district administration, people were at the mercy of profiteers.

A senior lawyer and president of Tehreek-e- Awaz-e-Haq (TAH), Ejaz Hoti advocate, said the district administration had totally failed to control the inflation in Mardan. He argued that it is the duty of district administration to check the rates of various items, fruits, vegetables, milk and meat on a daily basis. He said that if the district administration did not take strict action in this regard, his association would stage a protest camp at Bacha Khan Chowk and also knock at the doors of the judiciary.

The people of Mardan have demanded the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to take suo moto notice in this connection and ensure the check and balance on prices in Mardan district and provide relief to the masses.