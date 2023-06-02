Sherpao calls for unity to face challenges

CHARSADDA: Stressing the need for unity to face the prevailing challenges, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Thursday said that the terrorism and political instability had affected the country’s economy.

He was speaking at the condolence reference for known lawyer Nisar Ahmad Khan Advocate at the District Bar Association Charsadda.

The QWP leader paid glowing tribute to Nisar Ahmad Khan Advocate and lauded his efforts for the cause of the Pakhtuns.

Aftab Sherpao said the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bearing the brunt of inflation as the province lacked the resources to generate jobs and provide relief to the people.He feared that the federal government may not be able to provide relief to the people in the next budget.

He maintained that in the prevailing circumstances, the political parties should rise above political divide, set aside their differences and join hands to work for the uplift of the country and the wellbeing of its people at this critical juncture.Commenting on the economic situation in the province, he recalled that the political leadership from the province recently called on the caretaker chief minister and assured him that they would play their role in finding solutions to the problems the cash-strapped KP was facing.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the May 9 mayhem, the QWP leader said the protest would have been more effective had the Imran Khan-led party staged peaceful demonstrations instead of indulging in vandalism. The country had seen many political movements in the past, but it has never experienced violent protests in which government and military installations were attacked, he added. He said the May 9 incidents of violence would have a far-reaching impact on the country, adding that the perpetrators of the violence should be identified and brought to justice.

Sherpao underlined the need for creating job opportunities for the youth so that they could be prevented from indulging in acts of violence. He said that the youth should be equipped with the skills so that they could channel their energy into positive activities.