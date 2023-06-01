Alleged militant killed in encounter

MARDAN: An alleged militant was killed while his other accomplices managed to flee after exchanging fire with police at Gulibagh in the limits of Jabbar police station, sources said.The sources said that police were on routine search operation when they came face to face with militants in Guli Bagh area.The sources added that an exchange of fire took place between police and alleged militants. He added that in exchange of fire, one alleged militant identified as Abdullah, a resident of Garhi Kapura, was killed while the others fled.The police cordoned off the area and started a search operation in the area to arrest the runaway militants.
