Military court jails two Palestinians for killing Israeli

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: A military court jailed two Palestinians for life on Wednesday for killing an Israeli in the occupied West Bank in 2022, the military said in a statement. It said Yehya Meri and Yusef Azzi were convicted, after confessing, to killing Vyacheslav Golev in April last year. Golev, a guard at the Jewish settlement of Ariel in the northern West Bank, was shot dead by two attackers who then fled by car. The suspects were arrested later the same day. At the time, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs´ Brigade, a militant group in the territory, claimed responsibility for the killing of Golev, 23.