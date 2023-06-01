Two terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were killed as security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in general area Dossali, South Waziristan District on reported presence of terrorists.During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange occurred between security forces and terrorists, resulting in killing of two terrorists.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.