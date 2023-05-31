PM rules out talks with ‘anarchists, arsonists’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing media in this undated photo. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Categorically ruling out a dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said though dialogue was a key to evolving democracy, it could not be held with “anarchists and arsonists” in the garb of politicians.



The prime minister’s statement came after the former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Friday appealed for immediate talks with state officials. Shehbaz said dialogue was deeply embedded in the political process, which helped democracy mature and evolve. He said many political and constitutional breakthroughs occurred when political leaders sat across the table to craft a consensus.

“However, there is a major difference here, the anarchists and arsonists who wear the garb of politicians and attack the symbols of the State do not qualify for a dialogue,” he said. The prime minister emphasised that such people should rather be held to account for their militant actions. He also termed it a prevalent practice even in developed democracies.