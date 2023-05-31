Village council gets new chairman

SHANGLA: The Awami National Party general councillor of Sangrai Village Council was elected chairman unopposed on Tuesday.Fazal Rabi, the ANP backed general councillor of Sangrai Village Council, was declared chairman of the council as no rival candidate submitted papers for election to the slot within the stipulated time. The election was supervised by the District Election Commissioner Inayatur Rahman, who was returning officer for the election of chairman of the Sangrai Village Council.

The seat had fallen vacant due to the death of chairman Fazal Badshah.Meanwhile, the local Fisheries Department has asked the people to avoid hunting fish in the streams and rivers flowing in the district during June-August as it was hatching season for the marine.The officials warned that strict action would be taken against the violators.