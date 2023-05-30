Two former MNAs leave PTI in protest against May 9 violence

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and former National Assembly members Captain (retd) Jamil Ahmed Khan and Aslam Khan have also parted ways with the party condemning the violent incidents in the country on May 9 following the arrest of Imran Khan.

In a video statement, Jamil said he had served in the armed forces for 13 years and was proud of the fact that his son was also performing his duties as a lieutenant in the army. He condemned the May 9 violence saying that the state’s writ was challenged by the violent protestors as building and installations of the armed forces were attacked and vandalised.

He called for punishment to those responsible for the May 9 violence. Later he tweeted: “the ugly riots arson on 9th May by certain miscreants have deeply saddened me. I condemn such acts of lawlessness and hereby resign from PTI. Pakistan comes first and foremost and Pak Army is the custodian of motherland. Pakistan shall grow stronger and better Insha Allah.”

Earlier, another former MNA of the party Aslam addressed a press conference at the Karachi Press Club and condemns the May 9 violent incidents. He said those who had orchestrated the riots should be held accountable.

He announced that he was parting ways with the PTI. He, however, said innocent individuals who had been arrested in connection with the May 9 violence should be set free. “Pakistan is our country, and I have worked extensively with the Pakistani military. If we are not united with our nation's armed forces, we have no right to call ourselves Pakistanis,” he said.

He remarked that politics had its place, but in the face of any threat to Pakistan, the military stood tall. He asserted that he has supported the armed forces in the past and would continue doing so in the future.

He remarked that no one else in his family had ever been involved in politics. “I entered politics to make a difference for our country. It's a dirty game, but I worked diligently in my constituency.”