PHC CJ pays surprise visit to Bara sub-jail

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Musarrat Hilali paid a surprise visit to sub-jail (Bara) in Khyber district.The PHC CJ inspected every barrack and gave a patient hearing to all the prisoners . The majority of the complaints received were about the non-appearance of the counsels and prosecution witnesses are causing delays.

She issued directions for the resolution of the emerging issues.The Sub-Jail Bara consists of only three barracks and has a large number of inmates without having basic facilities .

The overcrowded jail has no open areas, nor an inadequate ventilation system at the barracks. This is causing the spread of communicable diseases but also other psychological problems to the inmates.

It was also observed that no basic health and hygiene kits and emergency medicines were in stock.Directions were issued for the proper medical facilitation and treatment of the inmates. The chief justice directed the IG prisons, deputy commissioner Khyber and other stakeholders to immediately explore the possibilities for extension of Sub-Jail and to submit a report positively to avoid any untoward situation.She expressed her concern over the cases of under-trial prisoners and directed the district and sessions judge for the speedy disposal of the cases.