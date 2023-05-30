Beautification work on city roads

Rawalpindi: Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Director General (DG) Ahmed Hasan Ranjha here on Monday visited city roads and inspected ongoing beautification work. During the visit, he reviewed the work and issued instructions for growing ornamental plants at open places on different city roads. The PHA officers and officers of other departments concerned were also present on the occasion.
The DG said that the plantation and beautification work on IJP Road by PHA was swiftly being completed. The DG also appreciated efforts of the officials concerned and issued instructions to complete the project as soon as possible.
