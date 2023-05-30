SBP’s ex-chief visits FPCCI

KARACHI: The Policy Advisory Board (PAB) of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce (FPCCI) held a consultative meeting with Dr. Ishrat Hussain, a former advisor to PM and ex-governor of the State Bank of Pakistan at the FPCCI head office, a statement said on Monday. The session was co-hosted by PAB chairman and former federal secretary Mohammad Younus Dagha and sr. vice president Muhammad Suleman Chawla. Hussain appreciated the FPCCI's initiative in setting up a Policy Advisory Board that provides research-based solutions to economic issues through a team of qualified policy enthusiasts. He appreciated the work being carried in the areas of bilateral negotiations in the trade of services with the country’s trading partners and attracting foreign direct investment in real sectors. SBP’s ex-chief advised the PAB to adopt a bottom-up approach in data gathering and research to leverage its unique advantage of being the apex representative body of trade and industry.