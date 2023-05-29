Jump in cost of living adds to public woes

Rawalpindi: Smuggling, hoarding, political instability, greed for earning an extra profit, restless situation, and poor performance of the district administration has led to a rise in the cost of living sharply with each passing day and the life of a common man is fast becoming difficult and tough while the series of measures announced by authorities to control skyrocketing prices of essential food items are yet to produce results which could be deemed advantageous to consumers.

The poor segment of society and even the lower middle class has completely failed to fulfill the requirements of life wandering here and there in search of kitchen items at controlled prices but in vain. The prices of per litre milk jumped from Rs200 to Rs220 from Rs180, mutton per kilogram jumped from Rs1800 to Rs2000 from the district government fixed rate of Rs1500, and beef jumped from Rs900 to Rs1100 against Rs750. The Roti prices jumped to Rs20 or Rs25 and the Naan jumped to Rs25 or Rs30.

According to economic experts, 2022 was more alarming in terms of high food prices than 2008-2009 due to the negative impact of the Ukraine-Russia war on world commodity prices followed by floods in Pakistan.

The government can control the prices to a certain limit, but much depends on the demand and supply situation, world food and oil prices, exchange rate, and supply from local crops, the experts adding that the consumers’ cost of living has risen by 20-22pc in 2022. However, experts think consumers’ cost of living has swelled by at least 50pc in 2023 due to skyrocketing food items prices, power, fuel, and utility bills.

‘The News’ conducted a market survey to analyse the soaring cost of living of people depicting a shocking jump in the price of flour bags of 10kg to Rs1500 and Rs1800 from Rs660 and Rs800 followed by Chakki flour rate to Rs180-Rs200 from Rs100 to Rs120 per kg.

Due to abnormal jumps in flour rates, the tandoor operators, who were selling Naan at Rs20 are now charging Rs25-30. A chapati (Roti) costs Rs20 as against Rs15 followed by an increase in Taaftan and Sheermal rates to Rs70-80 per piece from Rs50-60. Large, medium, small, and mini plain bread now is being sold at Rs200, Rs150, Rs110, and Rs70 as compared to Rs135, Rs110, Rs75, and Rs50, respectively. With no check from the government, the multinational producers of packed milk also enjoyed a field day in raising one litre packed milk rate to Rs240 from Rs170 in January 2022. Dry milk 390g pack now costs Rs620-640 as compared to Rs480-500.

All kinds of vegetables are selling at skyrocketing prices while a one-kilogram potato is being sold at Rs80. It was a big dream to buy fruits because one dozen bananas are being sold at Rs300 to Rs400, apple at Rs250 to Rs300, cherry at Rs800 per kilogram, plum at Rs600, watermelon at Rs60 per kilogram, peaches at Rs200 and apricot at Rs300 per kilogram. The senior representatives of the Fruits Wholesale Dealers Association on the condition of anonymity said that all kinds of fruit were being smuggled to Afgha­nistan. The locals were purchasing fruits at skyrocketing prices because fine-quality fruit was being smuggled. A good quality one kg ghee and one-litre cooking oil packs are now being sold at Rs580 and Rs630 as compared to Rs370-400 due to rising rates of palm oil in the world market coupled with the rupee's fall against the dollar. Increasing oil and ghee prices are really a test of nerve for many people to either take the risk of using sub-standard products at cheaper rates or reduce the buying as per the requirements. Lack of any strict vigil from the government beef with bone, mutton, and chicken broiler (live) rates have soared too much. Beef, mutton, and chicken were also being smuggled to Afghanistan therefore locals were paying skyrocketing charges for these commodities.

Masoor, Moong, Mash, and Gram pulse rates have swelled to Rs250-280, Rs250-280, Rs380-400, and Rs220-260 per kg from Rs210-240, Rs180-220, Rs260-300 and Rs160-200 per kg. Branded tea pack of 900-gram was selling at a price ratio of Rs1750 to Rs2000. Petrol and diesel are available at skyrocketing prices yet. High-quality basmati rice price now hovers between Rs380-400 per kg as against Rs250-280.

The toilet soap was available at Rs150 against Rs80.

Amid the looming depression, consumers received inflated power bills after a jump in fuel adjustment charges, thus forcing many consumers to cut down their daily buying requirement of food items. Similarly, gas bills were also high cost as compared to previous months. The economic experts also said that 2023, especially the first half, will also be tough as Pakistan will also implement the IMF programme added that many people working on old salaries are compelled to take credits from others to manage their monthly expenses while many of them are defaulting on payment of monthly school fees. Consumers are buying food items as per their requirements rather than procuring in bulk quantities, the experts added.

Transportation charges are another problem for the public because Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) were charging high fares as per routine. The commuters were paying Rs40 or Rs50 stop-to-stop but the local administration was seeing the whole drama with closed eyes. The District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Secretary Rashid Ali said that they are continuously imposing fines and impounding vehicles that were charging high fares. We will never spare looters at any cost, he assured. People belonging to different walks of life have appealed to the government to think about the public now. Government should start providing relief to the public because a

poor man was feeling oppressed with each passing day, people appealed.