Girl killed for ‘honour’ in Torghar

MANSEHRA: A man killed his stepdaughter apparently for honour at Soray Asharay area of Torghar in the early hours on Sunday, police officials said.They said that the accused had buried her body secretly before fleeing the spot to avoid arrest.

“My team led by SHO has rushed to the scene after a man killed his daughter for allegedly having relations with a local man,” Bilal Ahmad, the district police officer Torghar, told reporters.

He said that Mohammad Rashid, according to the preliminary investigation, had seen his 20-year-old stepdaughter with a local man, Mohammad Zahir, and opened fire on them. He said the girl died on the spot while the man managed to flee.

“We are searching for the accused who is the uncle of the slain girl and had got married to her mother after her father died some years ago,” Ahmad said. The police lodged an FIR under section 302 of Ppc on the written complaint of Shareen Mohammad, stated to be the grandfather of the slain girl.

“We have seized arms during the raid and would fulfil all legal formalities and if needed the autopsy of the body will also be carried out besides including other sections of the law,” the DPO said. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan’s local representative Zahid Khan said that people were being killed in the garb of honour in the erstwhile tribal belt of Mansehra.