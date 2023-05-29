Naeem asks PPP to adhere to democratic values

Since the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) upholds high moral standards, the party is not for sale. Karachi JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman made this remark on Sunday as he addressed a ceremony to distribute cheques among affected persons of a real estate project at the Idara Noor-e-Haq.
He said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) needed to correct its course and shun the practice of purchasing conscience of people to increase its votes. He called for the PPP to adhere to democratic values and respect the mandate of the JI. The JI was totally committed to the progress and development of Karachi, he added.
He claimed that the JI and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would clinch the mayoral post as they had 193 seats in total. He added that if the PPP followed undemocratic designs, the JI would resist on all available platforms.
