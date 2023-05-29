Visually-impaired student excels in inter-varsity singing contest

Islamabad:Nazakat Ali, a visually-impaired student of BS English at the Islamabad Model Postgraduate College, H-8, has achieved an exceptional feat by securing the second position in the Inter-University Singing Competition held by Rawalpindi Wom­en's University.

Despite his visual impairment, the student has proven time and again that his passion for music knows no bounds. His soulful voice, coupled with his unwavering commitment to his art, has catapulted him to the forefront of the singing competition, leaving the audience andjudges in awe.

Speaking about his accomplishment, Nazakat Ali expressed his gratitude for the opportunities that allowed him to showcase his talents. He credited his success to his unwavering passion for music and the constant support he received from his music teacher, college faculty, friends, and family. Not only is Nazakat Ali an exceptional singer but he has excelled in his academic pursuits as well. Currently, in his eighth semester of the BS English programme, he has consistently achieved an impressive GPA of 3.4 in his previous semesters. His dedication and commitment to both his artistic and academic endeavours are an inspiration to his peers and educators.