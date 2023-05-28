Three wounded by ‘muggers’ in different parts of city

Three people were allegedly wounded by muggers in different parts of Karachi on Saturday. A man also suffered gunshot injuries during a clash, while another was hurt after being hit by stray bullet.

According to details, in the Nazimabad area a robber opened fire on people near their residence within the limits of the Rizvia police station. The armed suspect shot a man twice outside his house. The victim was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH).

The injured was identified as 42-year-old Farman, son of Nabi Bakhsh. The CCTV camera footage doing the rounds on social media shows Farman reaching home on his motorbike and two motorcyclists stopping next to him to rob him.

The footage shows that as soon as people gathered in the street, the suspects started firing. It also shows Farman trying to catch one of the robbers, and the other suspect shooting at Farman. The suspects escaped under the cover of firing. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Similarly, 27-year-old Imran, son of Abdul Qayyum, was shot over resisting an attempt to mug him in the Bin Qasim area. He was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Another person identified as 31-year-old Arsalan, son of Akbar, was injured in a firing incident that took place in the North Nazimabad area. He was taken to the ASH. Police said the incident took place over resisting a mugging attempt, adding that further investigation is under way.

Separately, 40-year-old Hanif was shot in a firing incident that took place in the Khamiso Goth area within the limits of the Manghopir police station. He was taken to the ASH. Police said the incident took place during a clash that erupted over a personal dispute, adding that further investigation is under way.

In another incident, 20-year-old Imranzada, son of Nadir Khan, was wounded after a stray bullet hit him in the Orangi Town locality. He was taken to the ASH.