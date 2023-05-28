Khuhro says elections to be held within 60 days after Aug 12

Hyderabad: The term of the current assemblies will complete on August 12, after which the general elections will be held within 60 days. Sindh Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) President Nisar Khuhro said this in a press conference on Saturday.
He expressed satisfaction at holding of local government elections in Sindh. He said the process of the formation of the local governments in the province will be completed by June 15.
Khuhro said that after taking the vote of confidence in Punjab, the people of the province were insulted by the dissolution of the provincial legislature.
He opined that there had been an impression that if Imran Khan did not come to power, the country would be divided into two or three parts, but he himself divided the country into two parts by dissolving the assemblies of two provinces.
The PPP leader said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman uploaded a video statement every day calling people to take to the streets to earn real freedom in case he was arrested, but when he was arrested, his supporters attacked government buildings. He was of the view that the PTI did not inculcate the true sense of patriotism in his followers.
