UAE releases Lebanese nationals after inmate’s death

BEIRUT: Lebanese citizens detained in the United Arab Emirates since March have been freed, Lebanon’s foreign affairs ministry said in a statement Saturday -- weeks after a fellow national died in custody. Lebanon’s ambassador to Abu Dhabi informed his ministry “of the release of all 10 Lebanese detainees arrested in the UAE about two months ago”, the statement said. The group of 10 were detained in March and accused of having links to Lebanon´s Shiite movement Hezbollah, which Abu Dhabi classifies as a “terrorist” organisation, said Afif Shoman, a spokesman for the relatives of Lebanese detained in the UAE.