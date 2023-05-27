Delegation meets Saudi envoy

Islamabad:A delegation of Pak-Saudi Parliamentary Friendship Forum called on Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki here. The delegation comprised Chairman of the Pak-Saudi Parliamentary Friendship Forum, Senator Dr. Hafiz Abdul Karim and Professor Sajjad Qamar. The delegation thanked the Saudi government for providing the best possible facilities to Pakistani pilgrims.

The Saudi envoy said that ‘Road to Makka’ is a big step to facilitate intending pilgrims at the Islamabad International Airport.The Saudi ambassador said the credit of extending such an excellent facility to Pakistan pilgrims goes to King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

He said that to serve pilgrims have been top priority of Khadam Al-Haramain Al-Sharifain in Saudi ArabiaThe Saudi envoy said that they would try similar facility at Karachi and Lahore airports from next year.

Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim and Professor Sajjad Qamar lauded the Saudi government for taking care of Pakistani pilgrims. They said that the Saudi ambassador is playing a key role in further strengthening ties between the two countries.