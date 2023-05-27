Delegation meets Saudi envoy

Islamabad:A delegation of Pak-Saudi Parliamentary Friendship Forum called on Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki here. The delegation comprised Chairman of the Pak-Saudi Parliamentary Friendship Forum, Senator Dr. Hafiz Abdul Karim and Professor Sajjad Qamar. The delegation thanked the Saudi government for providing the best possible facilities to Pakistani pilgrims.
The Saudi envoy said that ‘Road to Makka’ is a big step to facilitate intending pilgrims at the Islamabad International Airport.The Saudi ambassador said the credit of extending such an excellent facility to Pakistan pilgrims goes to King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.
He said that to serve pilgrims have been top priority of Khadam Al-Haramain Al-Sharifain in Saudi ArabiaThe Saudi envoy said that they would try similar facility at Karachi and Lahore airports from next year.
Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim and Professor Sajjad Qamar lauded the Saudi government for taking care of Pakistani pilgrims. They said that the Saudi ambassador is playing a key role in further strengthening ties between the two countries.
Islamabad:Health activists urged the government to be wary of the misleading tactics of tobacco industry which causes...
Rawalpindi:Fatima Jinnah Women University takes pride in its commitment to women's development and effective...
Islamabad:Maroof International Hospital on Thursday celebrated International Nurses Day with a theme of ‘Our...
Islamabad:Today marks the end of the two-day learning event by DAFPAK, a leading organization dedicated to improving...
Islamabad:Once upon a time there was a very influential politician from some area in Jhang district. In addition to...
Islamabad:The second European Film Festival will take place in Islamabad on June 2 at the Pakistan National Council of...