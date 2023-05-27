OPEN HOUSE: Students display impressive projects at MCS

Rawalpindi: NUST Military College of Signals (MCS) held its highly anticipated annual Open House here. Graduating students of Telecommunication and Software Engineering displayed as many as 73 final-year projects before an impressive number of guests from industry, academia and the government. The event provided an ideal platform for strengthening liaison between industry and academia, and enabling students at the threshold of their professional careers to showcase their skills and competencies, and explore job opportunities in the competitive market.
The chief guest, CEO ICT R&D Fund Asim Shehryar Husain, appreciated the quality of projects on display and their conformity to contemporary technological trends. He said that the Open House is the culminating point of a student’s academic endeavours and speaks of their technical proficiency.
MCS Commandant Brig Omer Khalid said that the Open House is an excellent platform for potential employers and graduating students to come closer and share their mutual interests, skills and experience. He maintained that industry can benefit from the ideas of students, and mutual cooperation can help find solutions to current and impending scientific and technological problems.
