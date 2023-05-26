Ex-permanent envoy to UN Ahmad Kamal passes away in New York

NEW YORK: Eminent diplomat and former Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Ahmad Kamal passed away in New York on Thursday. He was 85. During his 40-year-long career with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Kamal held diplomatic postings in India, Belgium, France, the Soviet Union, Saudi Arabia, and Republic of Korea and had a decade-long assignment as Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations in New York and Geneva.
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday requested the Supreme...
The size of the economy in dollar terms shrinks to $341.6bn in the current fiscal year as against $375bn last year
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed senior diplomat Ambassador Asif Durrani as Pakistan’s...
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Additional Secretary General Senator Ejaz Chaudhry was rearrested from...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association President, Abid S Zubairi, Thursday challenged the issuance of notices...
LAHORE: Three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders — Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and Omar Sarfaraz Cheema —...