Ex-permanent envoy to UN Ahmad Kamal passes away in New York

NEW YORK: Eminent diplomat and former Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Ahmad Kamal passed away in New York on Thursday. He was 85. During his 40-year-long career with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Kamal held diplomatic postings in India, Belgium, France, the Soviet Union, Saudi Arabia, and Republic of Korea and had a decade-long assignment as Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations in New York and Geneva.