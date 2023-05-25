PMLN observes Martyrs Day today

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) has decided to celebrate Martyrs Day on Thursday (today) and Takbeer Day on May 28, 2023. In this regard, a party meeting was held under the chair of Saiful Malook Khokhar, PMLN’s Lahore President on Wednesday at a local hotel. PMLN’s former parliamentarians, ticket-holders and office-bearers participated in the meeting.

It was decided that the Martyrs Day would be celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country while Takbeer Day would be celebrated on May 28 and a big ceremony would also be held in Lahore in this regard.

To celebrate the Martyrs Day, PMLN Lahore decided to organise ceremonies in every constituency of the city. It was decided to hold small rallies at Shahdara, Liberty, Raiwind and other areas of the city.

The meeting further decided that banners and posters with pictures of martyrs of Pak forces would also be displayed in every constituency. PMLN Lahore President condemned the May 9 violence and demanded that those responsible should be brought to justice as soon as possible. He said the martyrs of Pak forces were the crown of the nation and the death of a martyr was the life of the nation.

The meeting also reviewed the arrangements for Takbeer Day event and various committees were formed to properly organise the event. Party sources said Maryam Nawaz, chief organiser of the party, will address the May 28 event.