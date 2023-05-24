ACE starts investigation against Imran’s sister

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has started investigating the charges of bribe in acquisition of 5,500 Kanals by Imran Khan’s sister Uzma Khan in Layyah.

An ACE director raided the Revenue Office Chobara on Tuesday and took the land record into custody. He suspended Patwari Asghar. According to the Tehsildar concerned, Uzma got registered the land in her and her husband Ahad Majeed’s name. Uzma allegedly bought the land without possession at a rate many times lower than the market rate.

The department says unilateral action will be taken if Uzma and her husband fail to comply with notices. The first notice will be issued this week, while on their failing to appear, three phase-wise notices will be sent. The land deed was secured during the tenure of former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar through two transfer deeds.

According to the official record, 5,261-Kanal agricultural land was purchased for Rs 131.5 million. But only a few lakhs of rupees were deposited in the national treasury through two Challans.