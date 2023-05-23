Dengue control

What should we do about dengue? This question should be on the minds of government officers working in the healthcare sector of the country. ‘Dengue’ is a viral infection and is spread from mosquitoes to people, specifically the dengue mosquito. Its intensity ranges between moderate and severe, and it has been wreaking havoc in Pakistan over the last two years. Last year, the country recorded more than 76,000 dengue cases – a 46 per cent increase as compared to 2021 when around 52,000 cases were reported. However, the number of deaths was reduced by almost 39 per cent. In 2021, 224 people died after contracting the dengue virus, which became an epidemic in Punjab; and in 2022 around 136 people lost their battle against the lethal virus. As shocking as these figures are, one plausible explanation for this increase is the apocalyptic floods of 2022 that resulted in the outbreak of several life-threatening diseases. For mosquitoes that spread dengue, patches of floodwater became an ideal breeding ground. But this does not absolve the government of its responsibility. It is on authorities to arrest the rapid spread of the disease and provide first aid to patients in a timely manner.

According to the WHO's estimates, around 100-400 million dengue infections are reported annually across the world. Pakistan has a lot more to do to keep its population protected against the virus. While people follow different precautions like wearing long-sleeved shirts when outside or using insect repellent, the government hardly carries out steps that can help avoid the growth of lethal mosquitoes. Even though recent reports suggest that the district health centre in Rawalpindi will start campaigns to tackle dengue, a lot more needs to be done given the severity of the virus. It is worth mentioning that authorities do not take necessary steps to raise awareness among people regarding dengue and do not work together with TV channels or social media influencers to spread the word. As a result, we keep seeing a surge in the number of dengue cases and SOS calls on social media platforms, with people running from pillar to post to get emergency care for their loved ones.

The government has data, and it also has years of experience to know how the situation gets out of control within days. It is time the federal and provincial healthcare departments took precautionary measures and released appropriate funds to the relevant department to ensure that the dengue virus does not take a worse turn. All hospitals should be well-equipped to provide necessary treatment, and people should be informed about the steps they can take to keep themselves safe. All neighbourhoods should be cleaned of areas/spots that may become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The government must make arrangements with privately run clinics across the country and provide them with necessary equipment to enable them to treat as many patients as possible. This will reduce some burden off from public hospitals. Mobile clinics must be set up in rural areas so that critically ill patients do not have to make risky journeys to hospitals in urban areas and put their lives at risk. If the government does not want to see a repeat of 2021 or 2022, it must act now.