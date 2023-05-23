Imran pays Rs1.44m luxury tax on his house

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has paid Rs1.44 million as a luxury tax on his Zaman Khan property.The excise and taxation department had previously imposed a luxury tax of Rs1.4 million on Imran Khan and his sisters. Initially, a notice was issued in the name of Shaukat Khanum, Imran Khan’s mother, regarding the assessment of the property at Zaman Park, where Imran Khan resides.
Following the assessment, the excise department issued a challan of Rs1.44 million in the names of Imran Khan and his sisters. It is important to note that Imran Khan deposited money on the last day (due date: May 22, 2023).
According to sources, the challan indicated a due date of May 22, 2023, and it directed Imran Khan and his sisters to pay Rs1.44 million or else legal action would be taken. Imran Khan’s lawyer advised him to deposit the amount as determined by the department.
