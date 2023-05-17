PTI ex-lawmakers question raids on houses

PESHAWAR: Some former lawmakers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have expressed concern in video messages over the way raids were being conducted on houses of their colleagues and workers of the party.

Police have been conducting raids in Peshawar and many other districts for the arrest of those charged in cases lodged in different police stations for attacking public and private properties during the PTI’s protest last week.

Police officials said apart from those who led the protests, raids were being conducted on the houses of those identified through CCTV footage, mobile phone videos and Nadra records. Some former PTI ministers including Kamran Bangash, Atif Khan and Taimur Jhagra in video messages in the last few days addressed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali, caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan and Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan to take into account the values and traditions of the province during actions against PTI leaders and workers.

A number of others on social media also criticised the arrests being made under the MPO. “Dear acting DC Peshawar, allegedly, you have distributed 3 MPO forms in police stations across Peshawar to coerce political workers at the behest of you know who. I know there is pressure but goodwill that you have gained till date has more value. I’d stop at this,” tweeted former PTI MNA from Peshawar Arbab Sher Ali.

A police officer was arrested the other day while a couple of others are being investigated for helping lawmakers of PTI in avoiding arrest after they were charged for allegedly leading violent demonstrations to protest the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan last week.

A case was registered against the station house officer Gulbarg in his own police station the other day for making phone calls to a former member of the provincial assembly Malik Wajid to go into hiding and switch off the phone to avoid arrest.

Some officials of the KP Police said raids were being conducted on the houses of those who led the violent protests or were found involved, through footages, in attacking and torching public and private properties.

They said policewomen accompanied the teams and actions were taken under the law as well as while taking care of the local values and culture. Police officials said 247 accused were held on the spot when they were attacking different properties. They said over 200 were held later for involvement in mischievous acts after those held mentioned them or they were identified through footages. Over 300 others were held under MPO.

Officials said those directly involved in ransacking and torching properties or firing shots were being identified through the videos and their data was collected through the system within no time.

Apart from attacks on a number of offices, checkposts and buildings, seven people had lost lives while over 106 civilians and 36 policemen were wounded in violence in Peshawar and other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during two days of protests by the PTI workers last week.