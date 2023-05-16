Coalmine dispute claims 14 lives in Dara Adamkhel

KOHAT: At least 14 people were killed and another three injured when the members of two tribes exchanged fire over a dispute pertaining to the demarcation of a coalmine in Dara Adamkhel here on Monday.
According to the police and political tehsildar Mohammad Hafeez, the tribesmen from Sunikhel and Zargunkhel sub-tribes traded fire over a dispute related to the demarcation of a coalmine in Dara Adamkhel. The exchange of fire left 14 people dead and three injured.
The police and officials from the district administration rushed to the spot and brokered a ceasefire. The clash took place at the far-flung mountains from where the bodies and the injured were taken to hospitals in Kohat and Peshawar.
The Dara Adamkhel Police Station registered a case of the firing incident. The Sunikhel and Zargunkhel tribesmen have been engaged in a bloody dispute over the demarcation of a coalmine in Dara Adamkhel since long. Several jirgas were convened in the past to resolve the dispute but to no avail. Some of the slain and injured were identified as Nadir, Ibrahim, Majid, Mohsin, Hamid, Safiullah, Kashif, Asim and Syed Nawaz.
