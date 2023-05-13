Five die, 4 injured in Shangla road mishap

BISHAM: At least five persons were killed and four others injured when a vehicle plunged into a ravine in Buland Tangay area in Shangla district on Friday. Police said that a family was on its way to Sanila in a jeep after attending a wedding programme in Ragishum when the driver, Zafar Khan, lost control over the steering and the vehicle fell into the ravine at Buland Tangay. As a result, five persons died on the spot and four others sustained injuries. The dead were identified as Bakht Rao Khan, 25, Gul Taj, 50, Ali Shah,8, Salman,10, and Salwa, 9. The locals reached the spot after the incident and shifted the injured to the hospital at Aloch. The injured included Zafar Khan, Shirin, Usama, and the six years old daughter of Bakht Rao.
