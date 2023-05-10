Work of young miniaturists goes on display tomorrow

Islamabad:The Satrang Gallery (Serena Hotel) will hold an exhibition 'A mirror on my heart.' showcasing the works of five brilliant young miniaturists - Brishna Amin Khan, Hamza bin Faisal, Ramsha Haider, Umna Laraib, and Zafar Ali by our guest curator Robella Ahmed tomorrow (Thursday).

The visitors can explore the interconnectedness of memory, desire, and landscape through an exhibition titled, 'A mirror on my heart.' showcasing the works of five brilliant young miniaturists - Brishna Amin Khan, Hamza bin Faisal, Ramsha Haider, Umna Laraib, and Zafar Ali by our guest curator Robella Ahmed. Through this exhibition, the organisers aim to create an immersive experience that invites visitors to engage with the art on a personal level, encouraging reflection and introspection, hoping to inspire meaningful dialogue and reflection on the ways in which our internal and external landscapes are intertwined and the role that memory and desire play in shaping our perceptions of the world.

The Satrang Gallery has invited the public to join the gallery on this journey of exploration and discovery as we delve deeper into the magical worlds that exist within our minds and engage in a dialogue that explores the complexities of the human experience.