Nine die in road accidents in 24 hours

The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,122 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, nine people died, whereas 1,185 were injured. Out of this, 558 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 565 minor injured victims were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.

Child dies after falling into drain

A five-year-old child identified as Abdul Hadi attending a marriage ceremony at Nath Singh village died after accidently falling into a nearby drain in Defence B. The family members of victim after a hectic search registered a kidnapping case but on Tuesday, his body was recovered from the pond.

Three bike thieves arrested

Liaqatabad Police have arrested three members identified as Shoaib, Umair and Usman of a bike lifting gang near Arfa Karim Tower on Tuesday. At least four bikes and illegal weapons were recovered from their custody. The suspects allegedly are history sheeter in many cases.

Meanwhile, Wahdat Colony police have arrested four members of a dacoit gang namely Suleman, Qasim, Manzoor and Asif. Over 35 cases were registered against them in various police stations of the city and Rs one million worth valuables were recovered from their custody other than two bikes, two pistols, 10 mobile phones and Rs five million.

21 criminals held

Lahore police arrested 21 criminals on various criminal charges on Tuesday. Gujjarpura Investigation police arrested a robber Ali Ameen and recovered illegal weapons from him. Harbanspura police arrested a drug pusher Abid and recovered 1.5 kg charas from him. Shafiqabad police arrested two illicit arms carriers Nabeel and Noman and recovered 40 pistols, two rifles, 8,000 cartridges and 2,060 bullets from their car.

Lahore police with the help of Punjab Safe Cities Authority arrested 10 kite flyers and sellers. Gulshan Ravi police arrested three persons - Usman, Maqsood and Farman on charges of drug pushing and fake currency while Wahdat Colony police arrested four persons - Suleman, Qasim, Manzoor and Asif involved in street crimes.

Two found dead

Two men were found dead in different parts of the City on Tuesday. A 45-year-old man was found dead in Data Darbar police area and a 40-year-old man was recovered dead from Shimla Pahari Chowk. The police claimed that both the men, yet to be identified, were addicts who might have died of excessive use of drugs. The bodies were shifted to the morgue.