UBL goes live on Temenos

KARACHI: United Bank Limited (UBL) has gone live with corporate lending on Temenos digital banking platform as part of a comprehensive digital transformation of the bank’s retail, SME, and corporate banking for domestic and international customers on the Temenos platform, a statement said on Tuesday.

The Temenos Corporate Loan Origination solution, implemented with NdcTech, would help UBL to meet growing demand for digital customer experiences and win business with corporate clients, it added.

According to details, Temenos’ solution systematises the process of loan initiation, credit approval management, credit policy, limit monitoring, credit documentation management, risk rating, collateral management and post approval activities and transactions.

With the banking capabilities integrated into Temenos digital banking platform, UBL says it could provide seamless digital experience while enabling the bank’s corporate lending teams to access the right data at the right time to make quick, consistent, and cost-effective credit decisions.

The go-live covers loan originations to five segments, including large conventional banking corporates and group companies, Islamic banking corporates, agri enterprises, financial Institutions and small and medium enterprises.