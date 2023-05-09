HR lawyer briefs IHC about ways, means for Dr Aafia’s repatriation

ISLAMABAD: Noted Human Rights Attorney and lawyer in Dr Aafia Siddiqui case Clive Safford Smith here on Monday submitted before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) the ways and means about how the government of Pakistan could ensure her early repartition.

As per details an IHC bench of Justice Sardar Aijaz Ishaq Khan heard the constitutional petition (3139 2015) of Dr. Fowzia Siddiqui.

Clive Stafford Smith presented a detailed account of the physical and mental torture meted out to Dr Aafia Siddiqui. He said he had represented many prisoners of the Guantanamo Bay prison but none of them had braved more cruelty than Dr. Aafia Siddiqui. He said unfortunately the record of the physical and mental torture meted out to Dr. Aafia Siddiqui was not presented before the American court that had heard the case of Aafia. He said had this record presented before jury no court could have jailed Dr. Aafia. He also presented a confidential note to the honourable court in which he mentioned in detail what steps the government of Pakistan could take to secure an early repartition of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui. He said all these efforts would need a continuous backing of the government.

Imran Shafique Advocate representing the petitioner regretted that two decades have already passed to Dr. Aafia detention but no sincere legal effort so far has been taken for her repartition from America. The court appreciated the efforts of Clive Stafford Smith and directed the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take required steps in Aafia case. The officials told the court that they have to take approvals as every level and it takes a considerable time. The court directed them that if they face undue hurdles they could file application with the court and it would try to resolve the issues as per the law and constitution.

Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal in a case of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release and transfer to Pakistan from the US prison has said that her sister Dr. Fwzia Siddiqui has obtained visa of five year for holding meeting with her sister at the US.

He further informed the court that her sister’s appointment has been fixed during May 29 to May 31. Counsel for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui Clive Stafford Smith along with Dr. Fawzia Siddiqui will hold meeting with Dr. Aafia Siddiqui.

The court ordered the government that Ministry of Foreign Affairs needs to help in providing independent doctor for Dr. Aafia psychological checkup and documents related to her must be shared with her lawyer.

While the US lawyer Clive Stafford Smith will assure that this information would not be used else the Dr. Aafia Siddiqui case. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till June 30.

Later talking to media outside the court Clive Stafford Smith said the main responsibility lies with the government of Pakistan and if it takes sincere and serious efforts the repartition of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui is possible. He said Aafia Siddiqui has endured more physical and mental torture than any prisoner of the Guantanamo Bay whose cases he had fought.

Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan on the occasion appreciated the efforts of Clive Stafford Smith. He said his role in the release of Rabbani brothers and Piracha are praiseworthy. He said it needs great efforts on the part of the government to ensure early release of Dr. Aafia. He said the condition of Dr. Aafia is not good and she needs medical efforts and support. He hoped that after today’s hearing there is a new hope that she would be repatriated soon.

Aafia Movement leader and noted neurophysician of the country Dr. Fowzia Siddiqui said that the hearing of today has given us a new hope. She appreciated the efforts of Clive Stafford Smith and said if the government of Pakistan cooperates with him Dr. Aafia Siddiqui would be released within months.