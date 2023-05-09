The unemployment dilemma

This refers to the article, ‘Exploring careers’ (May 5) by Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani. The writer has impressively explained how Pakistan is full of jobs for everyone. But young people and fresh graduates do not have any idea about these opportunities or places where they are needed urgently. They mostly rely on either those jobs which are not for them or places where they are not needed.

I really appreciate the Pakistan Hindu Council for such a bold and effective initiative that it has taken to raise awareness among young people. Such initiatives will help our economy grow. Young people in our country also need counselling sessions so that they can take well-informed decisions.

Zakeer Zakreeya

Awaran