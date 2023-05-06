Chinese, Afghan FMs arrive for trilateral talks

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Afghan Foreign Minister Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived here for trilateral talks on Friday.



Qin Gang is visiting the country for the first time since assuming the office. Senior officials of the Foreign Office extended a warm welcome to the distinguished guest.

During his two-day visit, the Chinese FM will participate in the trilateral meeting on Afghanistan. The trilateral meeting will provide an opportunity for the three countries to discuss important issues of mutual interest and concern and explore ways to enhance regional cooperation.

Meanwhile, interim Afghan Foreign Minister Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi also arrived in Islamabad earlier in the day from Kabul, accompanied by a high-level delegation. The delegation will participate in the upcoming tripartite foreign minister talks between China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan on May 6.

Apart from this, Pakistan and China will hold the Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad, where the two sides will discuss bilateral relations, regional and global affairs, and chart a roadmap for multi-faceted cooperation.

The visit is expected to further strengthen the already strong ties between Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan and pave the way for greater regional cooperation in the years ahead. Meanwhile, Qin Gang reaffirmed the resolve of his government to help Pakistan amid economic challenges. He termed Pakistan-China friendship as solid as a rock and reminded that the two countries were all-weather friends.

During his two-day visit to Pakistan, Qin Gang called on President Arif Alvi at the President House on Friday. The Chinese leader said that Pakistan and China needed to further fortify and strengthen bilateral cooperation to meet the emerging regional and international challenges. He called for advancing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, especially on projects of strategic importance.

Qin Gang said that China would welcome Pakistani students to study in Chinese educational institutions, adding the countries had reaffirmed their resolve to work together for promoting regional peace and prosperity. Both sides emphasised the need to further advance and deepen bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, economy, culture and defence for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

Welcoming the Foreign Minister of China, the President said that Pakistan-China relations were rooted in mutual trust, understanding and goodwill, and both sides firmly supported each other on core issues.

He highlighted that Pak-China mutual cooperation was assuming an even greater significance in the light of new developments taking place in the regional and international arenas. The President said that Pakistan was committed to the completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar Port, which would play a significant role in the promotion of bilateral trade. He said that Pakistan would take effective measures to ensure the security of the Chinese personnel working on various CPEC projects.

The President expressed concern over Indian plan to hold G-20 summit in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and termed it an attempt on the part of India to divert the world’s attention away from the ground realities. He said that Pakistan supported China on all its core issues, including the “One-China policy”, Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and the South China Sea.

He also appreciated the support provided by China during last year’s unprecedented floods in Pakistan and the Covid-19 pandemic.