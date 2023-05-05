Pakistan Studies book by nine authors launched

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Department of History & Pakistan Studies organised the launching ceremony of a book “Pakistan Studies; A book of readings” written by nine different authors and edited by Prof Dr Sikandar Hayat.

Department of History Chairman Prof Dr Mahboob Hussain, Dr Sikandar Hayat, Dr Farzand Masih, Kashif Shafique, Dr Muhammad Younis, Dr Uzma Hanif, Dr Tahir Mahmood, faculty members and students were present at the event.

Dr Sikandar Hayat explained how he gathered nine authors to write this exceptional piece of writing which would help students to understand the basics of Pakistan Studies. He wrote the first chapter of the book which was ‘Genesis of Pakistan’. Dr Farzand Masih shed light on the chapter entitled ‘Ancient civilisations of Pakistan’ followed by Kashif Shafique who talked about his chapter ‘Land and people of Pakistan’. Muhammad Younis explained the topics he discussed in his chapter which was ‘Politics and government of Pakistan’ while Dr Uzma Hanif summarised her chapter which was ‘Economic development in Pakistan’.

Moot receives huge response

A two-day 2nd international conference on “Recent Approaches in Plant Sciences (RAPS)” organised by the Department of Botany of the University of Education (UOE) started here Thursday. UOE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha inaugurated the conference while Prof Dr Kauser Abdulla Malik from Forman Christian College University (FCCU), an eminent plant scientist, was the chief guest.

The conference has received an overwhelming response from the scientist community, with over 300 abstracts received for oral/poster presentations from national and international institutes. The conference aims to explore the latest technological advancements, challenges, and opportunities in the botanical sciences.