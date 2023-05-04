PML-Q will not form coalition, contest election as independent party: Sarwar

PML-Q leader Ch Muhammad Sarwar addressing a press conference at Governor House. Photo: INP

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q Chief Organizer and Punjab President Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar announced that PMLQ will not make an alliance with any political party and contest the election as an independent party.

“We are ready to contest general elections as an independent party and have not yet formed any alliance with any political party. We will win more seats as compared to previous elections,” the PML-Q Chief Organizer remarked.

On the occasion, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that bad governance and corruption are the main reasons behind the worst economic condition and huge loans in the country. He said that these are the worst evils of society and the main hurdles in the way of development of the country.

Talking to the media on the occasion of joining the Pakistan Muslim League-Q by Advocate Dr Shakil Akhtar at Pakistan Muslim League House, Sialkot, Ch Sarwar said that PML-Q will contest the elections without any alliance with any political party. He said that PML-Q will win more seats with a thumping majority in forthcoming elections. “We are ready to contest general elections as an independent party and have not yet formed any alliance with any political party. We will win more seats as compared to previous elections,” the PML-Q Chief Organizer remarked.