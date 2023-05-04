Focus on uplift of agri sector: governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman said that welfare of farmers and the development of agriculture sector is the focus of the government. He said that country could not develop without giving importance to the people associated with agriculture sector. The governor said this while talking to CEO of a private agriculture research company Shehzad Ali Malik, who called on him at Governor’s House here on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, Punjab governor said that rice is one of the commodities, through which Pakistan earns a lot of foreign exchange every year by exporting it, he said and added that good and quality seed is the guarantee of a good harvest.

The governor said that a good harvest of rice would increase export opportunities and improve the economy.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was taking revolutionary steps for the development of the agriculture sector. ‘Country's economy can be strengthened by developing the agriculture sector on modern lines,’ he added.

The governor appreciated the services of Shehzad Ali Malik in the agriculture sector especially for introducing two new varieties of rice. Shehzad Ali said that work on high-breed seeds of wheat and cotton is going on rapidly in collaboration with the Chinese company. He said that some new varieties of rice will be discovered soon.

Moreover, Punjab Governor in his message on World Press Freedom Day said that free and responsible media played an important role in the promotion of democratic values.

The journalists associated with print and electronic media played an important role in resolving the problems in the society by identifying them, he added.

The governor said that it is a day to pay tributes to the services of journalists who made sacrifices while performing their duties in difficult circumstances.