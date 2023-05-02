Shujaat slams police raid on his house

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain speaks to the media in this undated photo. — Twitter/File

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said he did not want to say anything to harm national politics as the country is already in a lot of problems, but the police action at his house is unacceptable.

After days of silence on Monday, he criticised the police action at his house during a raid carried out to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi. “The procedure adopted in this process is unacceptable. I condemn how an armoured personnel carrier was used to take down the door,” Hussain told journalists. He called for the removal of officers involved in the raid. “When the police went to Parvez Elahi’s residence, they were informed that he was at my residence. The policemen left Elahi’s residence and rammed into my house,” the PMLQ leader said, adding that both of his sons stopped the police from entering his house yet they tried to enter the house forcefully. His sons were injured in the raid and the police left after two hours.

Hussain said when the police were questioned about the raid, they said it was about embezzlement done in development works in Gujrat. He clarified that his sons were not related to the case.