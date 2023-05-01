Imran stops worker from asking question about justice in party chapter

PTI chief Imran Khan is addressing workers via video link from Lahore — YouTube/GeoNews/Screengrab

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan expressed his displeasure when a party worker raised a question about favouritism in Buner District, Malakand Division, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In a video, which went viral on social media, the questioner asked Imran Khan whether insaf (justice) existed in Buner district.

“How I can tell it while sitting here? You can tell about it,” the PTI chairman responded to the questioner.

“What do you want to ask, hurry up,” Imran told the questioner, identified as Sher Afzal Khan.

The questioner, with a pause, stated that two families had been given full control of PTI’s organisational matters in Buner.

However, the reply upset Imran Khan, who immediately said that it was not the right time to ask such a question. “Faisal, ask someone else to ask some other question; this is no question,” added Imran Khan.