Video of Imran Khan facing ‘tough question’ goes viral

PTI chief Imran Khan is addressing workers via video link from Lahore — YouTube/GeoNews/Screengrab

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan appeared perturbed after a party worker asked a "tough question" during a live Q&A session dubbed “Haqeqi Azadi Transmission” in Lahore.

In a viral video on social media, the deposed premier can be seen expressing displeasure after the disgruntled worker present outside his Zaman Park residence in Lahore asked him via video link, “Whether there is justice in your [Imran Khan] party or not in Buner?”

PTI worker Sher Afzal complained that only two families have control over the party matters in the Buner district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.



“Speak quickly... you are taking a lot of time,” the PTI chief said in response to his query. “You have to answer this... how can I tell whether there is justice or not,” he added.

Instead of responding to his query, Imran instructed taking back the mic from the disgruntled worker.

He said this was not an appropriate time to ask such questions.