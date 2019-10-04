PPP stands with Fazlur Rehman on everything except a sit-in: Bilawal Bhutto





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday said that he plans on offering JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman his full support except for when it comes to staging a sit-in the federal capital.

Bilawal, who was speaking to the media in Islamabad at his father Asif Ali Zardari's court hearing in the fake bank accounts case, said that he agrees in principle with Rehman's demand of overturning the government.

However, he clarified that he would pull back if it seems that the JUI-F chief is acting on someone else's orders or his protests turn "non-democratic and threaten to hurt the country".

"I hope that Maulana's long march will be successful," said Bilawal. "It was the PPP and PML-N's desire to do a joint political gathering or a procession but Maulana has announced a long march.

"We have called a party meeting to decide how far we can go in supporting him."

The PPP chairman said that his party workers often ask him "when will you rid us of this government?"

"We will support all political protests but we are not for any maneuvers that could hurt the country," he said.

Bilawal said that the opposition's protests could rile up the federal government, which could then launch an attack on the provincial government in Sindh.

"They will be unsuccessful," Bilawal said of any potential efforts to overturn the Sindh government.

He once again questioned the legality of the money-laundering allegation against his father, saying that if there was substance in the case, "where is a reference or evidence?"

Bilawal said that his father was earlier jailed for 11 years despite not having committed any crimes, adding that "we will bear these hardships too but won't compromise over anything."