Bilawal celebrates Eid with nephew, internet adores duo

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto with his nephew. — Instagram/bbhuttozardari

PPP chairperson and the foreign minister of the country, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, celebrated Eid with his nephew, Mir Hakim Mehmood Chaudhry.

Bhutto, who is celebrating Eid in Dubai with his sisters, took to Instagram to share adorable pictures with Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari's son, mentioning it was the little guy's first Eid.



The caption read, "Mir Hakim's first Eid."

Social media users loved the photographs and engaged with the young minister on the post.

A user asked how much Eidi Bhutto had given to his nephew.

Senator Sherry Rehman pointed out a similarity between the two, commenting, "sharing eyebrows with mamu dearest."

The post has more than 700 comments, the comment section being a long list of "MaShaAllah" and heart emojis.