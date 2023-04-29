 
Saturday April 29, 2023
COAS meets Chinese state councillor

By Sabah
April 29, 2023

BEIJING: Ambassador of Pakistan to China Moinul Haq has said an excellent meeting was held on Friday between Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi.

In a statement issued on Twitter, Haq said the two sides reaffirmed the China-Pakistan strategic partnership and underlined the importance of their strong defence cooperation for peace and stability in the region.