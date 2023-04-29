A dialogue of democracy

News Analysis

By Farrukh Saleem

POLITICAL dialogue is a key component of the democratic process. Our democrats are different. Democracy without political dialogue is incomplete. Our democracy is different. Democracy without political dialogue is ineffective. Our democracy is different. In absence of political dialogue, democracy becomes stagnant and unresponsive to the needs and concerns of its citizens. Our democracy is different. Is it?

When politicians get involved in a dialogue they produce cohesive societies. In countries where politicians get involved in a dialogue, there’s a higher level of trust between citizens and their government. In Finland, politicians are known for their consensus-building approach to policy-making. Finland has a reputation for being stable and business-friendly, an environment that fosters economic growth and development. Finland has become one of the wealthiest countries in the world.

In South Korea, political dialogue and cooperation have played a significant role in the country’s economic and social development. As a result, South Korea is now a leader in advanced technology and innovation, particularly in electronics, semiconductors, and automotive manufacturing. Chilean politicians are known for engaging in dialogue with each other for the benefit of the nation. As a consequence, Chile has a stable political climate and an economy that is attractive to foreign investors.

In Vietnam, political leaders have worked together to implement economic reforms and attract foreign investment. As a consequence, Vietnam is now a leading exporter of electronics, textiles and agriculture. Result: Vietnam is now one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Peruvian politicians are known for their willingness to engage in dialogue for the benefit of the nation and its citizens. For the record, political stability and cooperation have been key factors in Peru’s economic progress. Peru is now one of the fastest-growing economies in Latin America. At the other end of the spectrum are countries where politicians do not engage in dialogue. These include North Korea, Venezuela, Zimbabwe and Syria. In countries where politicians do not engage in dialogue, there is a greater likelihood of political unrest, social division and economic instability. North Korea remains highly dependent on China and the country always has a chronic shortage of food and fuel.

In Venezuela, politicians are refusing to talk to each other. And this lack of a political dialogue is undermining trust in democratic institutions. Result: a rate of inflation that hit 10,000% in 2019, severe devaluation and massive money laundering. Politicians in Zimbabwe have refused to engage in dialogue, even when it has clearly been in the best interest of the country. Result: an unemployment rate of 80%, one of the highest in the world, hyperinflation and massive poverty. In Syria, the conflict is largely driven by a lack of political will and the inability of the parties involved to reach a negotiated settlement. Result: no foreign investment; the GDP has declined by 60%; and there’s been a massive brain drain.

Pakistan is up against a set of challenges that Pakistan has never encountered in its 75-year history. Pakistan’s politicians must put aside their differences and engage in constructive dialogue to address Pakistan’s sink-or-swim situation. And without a dialogue, our immediate future will likely involve further polarization, increased divisions and violence.