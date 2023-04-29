PMLN leaders allotted symbols as independent candidates

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders have been allotted symbols as independent candidates as the party is yet to award tickets for the May 14 Punjab polls.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, Maryam Nawaz was allotted symbol of cup and saucer for PP-149 Lahore.

She was given the symbol of Tandoor (clay oven) for PP-173 Lahore and queen for PP-58 Lahore.

Hamza Shehbaz was allotted the symbol of peacock for PP-146 and boat for PP-147.