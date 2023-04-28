Helping hands

Countless people in Pakistan are suffering from diseases that can only be treated through blood transfusions. Every year, thalassaemia claims the lives of multiple people owing to blood shortages. While healthy people may donate their blood every three months, a majority wrongly believe that blood donations will make their bodies weak.

It is good to note that the students of an Islamabad-based university have started an initiative to connect needy people in Islamabad and Rawalpindi with blood donors. The government must help them to expand their services and take special interest in ensuring that the initiative become helpful for the needy.

Wusatullah Rustamani

Hyderabad