Nine picnickers killed, as many injured in Thatta road accident

SUKKUR: Nine picnickers were killed and as many injured when a vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a truck on Hyderabad-Thatta road near Chilya.

The picnic party was returning to Landhi, Karachi, in a Suzuki van after enjoying a picnic at Keenjhar Lake when it met with an accident, killing eight people on the spot. One of the injured, who was taken to a hospital in Thatta, also succumbed to his wounds. Soon after the incident, police and local people reached the spot to rescue the victims; however they faced problems due to lack of resources as the victims were stuck in the damaged vehicle. Later, the rescuers shifted all the victims to a Thatta hospital. Meanwhile, volunteers also reached the hospital to donate blood to the injured victims.

Five of the deceased were identified as Abdullah, Qaisar, Tasbeehullah, Wahab and Noorullah while the identification of four others could not be ascertained. The CM Sindh took notice of the accident and ordered DC Thatta to ensure medical facilities to the injured. He also directed the DC to make arrangements for shifting the bodies to Karachi.

Police said the accident took place due to overspeeding. They said the driver of the truck has been taken into a custody.