Pak envoy lauds Interpol efforts against crime

ABU DHABI: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi has appreciated the efforts of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) in combating crimes across the globe, especially in the region.

Tirmizi met Interpol President Dr Ahmad Nasir Al Raisi in Abu Dhbai at his Majlis during Eid and congratulated him on the occasion of the Eidul Fitr. He congratulated the UAE leadership and Emiratis on the auspicious occasion. Raisi is the Emirati commander.

Tirmizi said Emirati initiatives to make the world peaceful and crime-free were commendable. They had a discussion on the issues of eradicating crimes from various societies. Apart from this, they also discussed the procedure of turning lawbreakers and offenders into better citizens by educating and imparting proper training to them. A more robust and integrated system for crime prevention between Pakistan and the UAE was also discussed.