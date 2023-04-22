Tessori to raise volunteers’ teams in all Karachi towns to help people in distress

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that he is going to constitute a team of 500 volunteers in every town of Karachi for helping out residents of the city in distress who need urgent attention from the government authorities.

He disclosed the plan to this effect in the early hours of Friday when he visited the Gulberg area of the city for having Sehri of 30th Ramazan-ul-Mubarak with residents of the area. Upon seeing the governor, residents warmly welcomed him and took selfie pictures with him.

Tessori announced on the occasion that the team of volunteers to be constituted by him in every town would ensure that nobody went to bed in their respective area with an empty stomach and schooling of no child was paused on the account of non-payment of the tuition fee by his or her parents facing financial troubles.

He said the proposed team of volunteers in their respective areas would identify civic issues faced by the residents and would try to resolve them. Tessori appealed to all the residents of Karachi to rise above their political affiliation and work collectively for the uplift of the city.

He announced that a doorbell would be installed at a gate of the Governor House and concerned citizens facing any serious emergency from 12 midnight till 8 am could use that bell to urgently convey their issues to officials deputed at the Governor House.

He mentioned that he had also suggested that the Sindh inspector general of police and Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) managing director work under his coordination to immediately resolve water woes and security issues of the people of Karachi but that suggestion was yet to be acted upon.

The governor told the residents that 21 days had passed since he had proposed that the Sindh police chief work under his coordination for tackling the issue of street crime in Karachi, whereas some 14 days back, he had suggested that the chief of the KWSB work under his coordination to ensure an adequate supply of potable water to every household in Karachi.

He said the helpline number 1366 of the Sindh Governor House was fully functional to receive complaints of civic issues from the residents. Earlier, the governor went to the Brohi Chowk area of Lyari where he was warmly received by residents of the area.

He acknowledged that the residents of Lyari had been facing immense civic problems that needed to be resolved as soon as possible. Acknowledging the talents of the youth in Lyari in the sport of football, he said the same talent should be properly patronised and polished for its due recognition outside the country. He appealed to the youth of Lyari to join an initiative to be launched at the Governor House soon for imparting free training in the field of IT to 500 students.