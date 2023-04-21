Two dead after tornadoes, severe weather lash Oklahoma

WASHINGTON: Two people were killed in Oklahoma on Thursday when tornadoes and severe weather ripped through the US state, local officials said.

Emergency management authorities in the state´s south-central McClain county confirmed the deaths in a Facebook post, adding that search and rescue efforts were ongoing late into the night.

“Crews are responding to reported injuries & persons entrapped within their shelters,” the post said. “We are conducting grid searches in an approximate 10 mile path.” Authorities warned the storm´s toll could rise as the full extent of the destruction became known.